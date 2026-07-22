MP Monsoon Session Day-3: 'Ab Niyam-Prakriya Yaad Aa Rahi Hai,' LoP Umang Singhar Hits Out At Kailash Vijayvargiya For Questioning Congress Protest In Assembly | Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An argument broke out between Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya after opposition staged a'dharna' at Madhya Pradesh assembly on day-3 on of the monsoon session.

The Congress accused the BJP government of refusing to discuss the alleged police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and demanded that Vijayvargiya apologise for allegedly referring to students as "keeda" (insects).

Congress leaders said they would continue their protest until the minister apologised.

During the discussion, Umang Singhar questioned why the Assembly was not discussing the issue of students. "If we cannot discuss students in the House, then where should we discuss them?" he asked.

Responding to him, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that every discussion in the Assembly must follow rules and procedures.

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Singhar hit back, saying, "Jab aapke kaam hote hain tab kanoon nahi dikhta, ab kanoon yaad aa raha hai" (When it is about your work, you don't see the law. Now, suddenly, you are talking about the law). He accused the government of selectively using rules when the Opposition raises public issues.

He also accused the BJP of treating protesting students unfairly and alleged that they were being portrayed as anti-national. Referring to the reported police action against students, Singhar said, "Lathis are being used on students, and you are talking about rules and procedures."

During the exchange, BJP members referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the Opposition continued to raise such issues. Vijayvargiya also remarked, "Then why didn't you go to Delhi?"

Defending the government's stand, Vijayvargiya said that after allegations of a paper leak, the examination had been conducted again. "You said the paper was leaked. We conducted the exam again," he said.

Singhar then directly asked the minister whether he would apologise to the students.

As the argument continued, Vijayvargiya walked away while asking, "Tell me how long you will sit here. Will you get up only after receiving a call from Delhi?"

Following his remarks, Congress MLAs raised slogans demanding an apology, shouting, "Kailash ji, apologise to the students."

The exchange led to noisy scenes in the Assembly, with the Congress maintaining that it would continue its protest until Vijayvargiya apologises to the students.