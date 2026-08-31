Youth Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather Over Motorcycle Dispute On Raksha Bandhan In MP's Jabalpur

Grandson Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather After Dispute Over Motorcycle On Raksha Bandhan In MP's Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his grandson following a minor dispute over moving a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The accused fled after the incident and police have launched a search for him.

The incident took place in Imlai village under Panagar police station limits on the evening of August 28 on Raksha Bandhan.

The deceased was identified as Pyarelal Chaudhary, while the accused is his grandson, Abhishek Chaudhary.

According to police, eceased was identified as Pyarelal Chaudhary, while the accused is his grandson, Abhishek Chaudhary.

Pyarelal’s family was celebrating Raksha Bandhan at their home in the Chaudhary locality when an argument broke out among family members over a motorcycle parked on a passage.

The minor disagreement soon escalated into a heated argument and subsequently a scuffle.

During the altercation, Abhishek allegedly picked up his elderly grandfather and slammed him onto the concrete road. Pyarelal suffered a severe head injury after hitting the road and began bleeding profusely.

Family members immediately rushed him to a hospital in Jabalpur in critical condition.

Despite efforts to save him, Pyarelal died during treatment. The incident sent shockwaves through the family and village, turning the festive celebrations into mourning.

Vipin Bihari Singh, DSP in-charge of Panagar police station, said the dispute took place around 7 pm. During the scuffle, Pyarelal fell on the concrete road and suffered serious internal head injuries, which eventually led to his death.

Police said some people involved in the altercation had allegedly consumed alcohol at the time of the incident. The exact sequence of events is being investigated.

Following Pyarelal’s death, Panagar police registered a murder case against Abhishek. He allegedly fled immediately after the incident and remains absconding.

Police teams have been formed to trace him, and raids are being conducted at possible locations.

Officials said efforts are underway to arrest the accused at the earliest, while further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing is continuing.