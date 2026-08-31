21 Ayurveda Colleges Get Recognition In MP; Government Colleges In Indore, Jabalpur Still Waiting | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-one Ayurveda colleges, including five government Ayurveda colleges, have been given recognition for the 2027-27 academic year in Madhya Pradesh.

There are a total of 39 Ayurveda colleges, including seven government Ayurveda colleges, in Madhya Pradesh, offering 2,700 BAMS undergraduate seats.

Gwalior, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Rewa and Bhopal, totalling five government and 16 private colleges, have been recognised. Government colleges of Indore and Jabalpur are still waiting for recognition.

At present, 370 undergraduate seats across the five government colleges have received recognition.

National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi, has granted recognition for the 2026-27 academic session.

Ayurveda college recognitions and permissions for the 2026-27 academic year are regulated and updated continuously by the NCISM.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesperson for the AYUSH Medical Association, stated that, according to the list released by the NCISM, recognition was granted to 21 colleges in Madhya Pradesh, including Pt.

Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurveda College, Bhopal (75 UG and 74 PG seats) and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Ayurveda College, Bhopal (100 UG seats).