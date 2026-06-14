Youth Kidnapped, Dragged In SUV, Assaulted At Cremation Ground In Bhind; CCTV Footage Surfaces | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): CCTV footage showing a young man being assaulted, dragged, and kidnapped in broad daylight surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation suggests the crime was carried out due to an old rivalry.

Police said more than half a dozen accused allegedly assaulted the victim, dragged him on the road, and forced him into a Thar SUV before taking him away.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Abhishek Bhadauria, a resident of Baharay village.

Before the incident, Bhadauria was sitting at a grocery shop in Park Mohalla when several men arrived at the spot.

The accused, identified as Raj Baghel, Bhure alias Shivam, Surya, and Chandan, allegedly attacked Abhishek over a previous dispute.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the locality.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

#WATCH | Youth Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Hit And Dragged Into SUV In Bhind; Incident Caught On CCTV #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/1VwEOcIWmY — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 14, 2026

The footage clearly shows the kidnapping. Four to five youths can be seen dragging the victim on the ground and assaulting him.

Police said Raj Baghel struck the victim with the butt of a pistol. Shortly afterward, Krishna Rajawat, Indal, and Gopal Rajawat arrived in a Thar vehicle and allegedly forced Abhishek into the SUV before fleeing the scene.

The accused reportedly took the victim to a cremation ground in Babedi village, where he was beaten and threatened with death.

After receiving information about the incident, Dehat Police Station launched an immediate search operation.

3 arrested

Under the leadership of Station House Officer Shivpratap Rajawat, police arrested three accused — Raj Baghel, Krishna Rajawat, and Gopal Rajawat. Two other suspects are still absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them.

Police later paraded the arrested accused through the same area where the incident took place. During the procession, the accused were made to publicly say, “Crime is a sin.”

Police said a search is continuing for the remaining accused, and further legal action will be taken in the case.