Youth Allegedly Framed In Ganja Smuggling Case For Refusing To Pay ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Jabalpur; Petition Filed In High Court | AI Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A writ petition was filed before the Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, accusing police officials in Seoni district of falsely implicating a youth in a ganja smuggling case after he failed to pay a bribe of ₹1 lakh.

The petition levelled serious allegations against Ghansaur police station in-charge Laxman Jhariya, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Reena Pandey and other police personnel.

The petition was filed by advocate Pramod Singh Tomar on behalf of Aditya alias Ajju alias Ajay Yadav.

Police Allegedly Showed Fake Ganja Recovery

According to advocate Tomar, police personnel allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from the youth on October 29, 2026. When he failed to pay the amount, the police allegedly forcibly picked him up from near his house and took him to the police station.

The police later claimed to have recovered 1.206 kg of ganja from his possession and registered a case under Sections 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The petition claimed that the entire incident of the police picking up the youth from near his house was captured on a CCTV camera.

Police Accused Of Attempting To Delete CCTV Footage

According to the advocate, some police personnel allegedly arrived in civilian clothes the following day after learning about the CCTV footage and attempted to get it deleted.

However, a video of this incident was also preserved and submitted before the High Court as electronic evidence in support of the petition.

The youth's wife also submitted a written complaint along with electronic evidence to the Seoni Superintendent of Police (SP) on November 17.

Family Allegedly Pressured To Withdraw Complaint

The family alleged that the police station in-charge and the SDOP were pressuring them to withdraw a complaint lodged through the CM Helpline.

They also accused the police officials of threatening to implicate family members in another case.

The family had earlier approached the Inspector General of Police (IG) and submitted a complaint along with a pen drive containing electronic evidence.

Petition Seeks Independent Investigation

The petitioner demanded that the investigation be transferred from Ghansour police station to an independent agency or a senior police officer posted outside Seoni district.

The petition also sought an examination of the call detail records, mobile tower locations and electronic evidence related to the case, along with action against the police personnel if found guilty.

According to advocate Tomar, the petition is likely to come up for hearing next week.

The advocate also raised concerns over the functioning of Seoni police, claiming that several controversies involving police personnel in recent months had affected the department's public image.

However, the allegations made in the petition are yet to be independently verified. The response of the police officials concerned is awaited.