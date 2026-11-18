'Ganja Rakh Do,' Seoni Additional SP Allegedly Asks Team To Frame Man In Ganja Case During Hotel Raid; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A video allegedly showing senior police officers threatening to frame an unmarried couple in a false drug case is being widely circulated on social media. The incident happened at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, where the young couple was staying without the parents' knowledge.

In the video, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Mishra, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Chanchalesh Markam and Town Inspector (TI) Satish Tiwari can allegedly be seen questioning a couple who were staying at the hotel. The woman was reportedly asked to unlock her mobile phone. When she refused, ASP Mishra allegedly suggested that his staff plant ganja (cannabis) in the man's bag to frame him.

The cop said, "Tum log aish kar rahe ho. Maa baap ki chinta nahi hai tum logon ko...Padhne aaye ho?....Mummy papa ko bulao, aaj hi shadi karao....Mummy ko lagao, phone kholo...Abhi to tumhare mummy papa ko bula ke chhod denge...par phir ganja rakh denge."

"(You people are having a good time. You don't care about your parents at all....Call your parents. Get married today itself. Tell your mother to come and unlock your phone....For now, we will call your parents and let you go. But next time, we will plant ganja on him)."

Watch the video here:

📍 Seoni, Madhya Pradesh Police asked a woman found with her adult partner at a hotel to unlock her phone. When she refused, Additional SP Deepak Mishra allegedly suggested planting ganja on the man to frame him. https://t.co/3Ss0XoYBh5 — Muslim Voice Cell (@MuslimVoiceCell) November 17, 2026

Hotel Owner Accuses Cops Of Extortion

The incident has also brought allegations of extortion against the police officers. The hotel owner has accused them of demanding Rs 50,000 every month and threatening the hotel staff and customers when the money was not paid.

Speaking to the media, the hotel owner claimed that police officers had repeatedly visited the hotel and harassed him. He said he had paid Rs 20,000 in October. However, the officers allegedly insisted on receiving Rs 50,000 every month.

According to the hotel owner, he told the officers that the hotel did not receive enough bookings to pay such a large amount. However, they allegedly told him to arrange the money somehow and ensure the full payment of Rs 50,000.

Officers Suspended

Following the emergence of the video and the allegations, Seoni Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani said that TI Satish Tiwari had been suspended.

He added that an investigation was underway into the roles of CSP Chanchalesh Markam and Additional SP Deepak Mishra.

Further action against them will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.