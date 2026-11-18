Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday ordered the immediate suspension of 6 police personnel, including Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Mishra and Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Chanchalesh Markam, after a video allegedly showing police officers threatening to frame an unmarried couple in a false drug case went viral on social media.
Taking cognisance of the incident, CM Yadav directed officials to conduct a fair and thorough investigation into the matter. He said indiscipline and misconduct by police personnel would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
CM Mohan Yadav Orders Strict Action
In a post on X, CM Yadav said, "Indiscipline and misconduct in police uniform are unacceptable under any circumstances. Discipline, accountability and integrity are paramount in the police force."
He further stated that prima facie evidence of questionable conduct had emerged in the viral video from Seoni. Following this, orders were issued to immediately suspend six police personnel, including the ASP and SDOP.
The Chief Minister also warned that every police officer and employee responsible for maintaining law and order must discharge their duties with responsibility, propriety and discipline.
He added that strict action would be taken against those found guilty under the government's zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct.
What Was The Matter?
The controversy began after a video allegedly showing senior police officers threatening an unmarried couple at a hotel in Seoni district surfaced on social media.
The couple was reportedly staying at the hotel without informing their parents.
In the viral video, ASP Deepak Mishra, CSP Chanchalesh Markam and Town Inspector (TI) Satish Tiwari were allegedly seen questioning the couple.
The officers reportedly asked the woman to unlock her mobile phone. When she refused, ASP Mishra allegedly threatened to plant ganja (cannabis) in the man's bag to implicate him in a false drug case.
The officer was allegedly heard saying, "Tum log aish kar rahe ho. Maa baap ki chinta nahi hai tum logon ko... Mummy papa ko bulao, aaj hi shadi karao... Abhi to tumhare mummy papa ko bula ke chhod denge... par phir ganja rakh denge."
The officer allegedly told the couple that they would be allowed to leave after their parents were called but threatened to plant drugs on the man if they were caught again.
TI Was Earlier Suspended
Earlier, Seoni Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani had confirmed the suspension of TI Satish Tiwari following the emergence of the viral video.
He had also said that an investigation was underway into the roles of CSP Chanchalesh Markam and ASP Deepak Mishra.
Following the Chief Minister's intervention, suspension orders were issued against six police personnel, including senior officers, and a detailed investigation was ordered into the allegations.