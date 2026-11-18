Seoni Police Viral Video: MP CM Mohan Yadav Orders Suspension Of 6 Cops, Including ASP And SDOP, For Allegedly Threatening To Frame Couple In 'Ganja' Case |

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday ordered the immediate suspension of 6 police personnel, including Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Mishra and Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Chanchalesh Markam, after a video allegedly showing police officers threatening to frame an unmarried couple in a false drug case went viral on social media.

Taking cognisance of the incident, CM Yadav directed officials to conduct a fair and thorough investigation into the matter. He said indiscipline and misconduct by police personnel would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

पुलिस की वर्दी में अनुशासनहीनता एवं कदाचार किसी भी स्थिति में स्वीकार्य नहीं है। पुलिस बल में अनुशासन, जवाबदेही और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा सर्वोपरि है। सिवनी के वायरल वीडियो प्रकरण में प्रथम दृष्टया संदिग्ध आचरण सामने आने पर ASP, SDOP सहित 6 पुलिसकर्मियों को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित करने और प्रकरण की निष्पक्ष एवं विस्तृत जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने वाले प्रत्येक अधिकारी-कर्मचारी से जिम्मेदारी, मर्यादा और अनुशासन के साथ कर्तव्यों के निर्वहन की अपेक्षा है। कदाचार के प्रति जीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति के तहत दोषियों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 18, 2026

CM Mohan Yadav Orders Strict Action

In a post on X, CM Yadav said, "Indiscipline and misconduct in police uniform are unacceptable under any circumstances. Discipline, accountability and integrity are paramount in the police force."

He further stated that prima facie evidence of questionable conduct had emerged in the viral video from Seoni. Following this, orders were issued to immediately suspend six police personnel, including the ASP and SDOP.

The Chief Minister also warned that every police officer and employee responsible for maintaining law and order must discharge their duties with responsibility, propriety and discipline.

He added that strict action would be taken against those found guilty under the government's zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct.

Seoni, Madhya Pradesh- Cop threatens to plant ganja in bag of a young couple. He was demanding ₹50,000 from them. https://t.co/1fpyRAf9UX — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 18, 2026

What Was The Matter?

The controversy began after a video allegedly showing senior police officers threatening an unmarried couple at a hotel in Seoni district surfaced on social media.

The couple was reportedly staying at the hotel without informing their parents.

In the viral video, ASP Deepak Mishra, CSP Chanchalesh Markam and Town Inspector (TI) Satish Tiwari were allegedly seen questioning the couple.

The officers reportedly asked the woman to unlock her mobile phone. When she refused, ASP Mishra allegedly threatened to plant ganja (cannabis) in the man's bag to implicate him in a false drug case.

The officer was allegedly heard saying, "Tum log aish kar rahe ho. Maa baap ki chinta nahi hai tum logon ko... Mummy papa ko bulao, aaj hi shadi karao... Abhi to tumhare mummy papa ko bula ke chhod denge... par phir ganja rakh denge."

The officer allegedly told the couple that they would be allowed to leave after their parents were called but threatened to plant drugs on the man if they were caught again.

TI Was Earlier Suspended

Earlier, Seoni Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani had confirmed the suspension of TI Satish Tiwari following the emergence of the viral video.

He had also said that an investigation was underway into the roles of CSP Chanchalesh Markam and ASP Deepak Mishra.

Following the Chief Minister's intervention, suspension orders were issued against six police personnel, including senior officers, and a detailed investigation was ordered into the allegations.