Youth Drags Woman, Tears Her T-Shirt During Roadside Clash In MP's Gwalior; CCTV Clip Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video showing a young woman being harassed on a busy road in Gwalior's City Centre area has surfaced on social media.

The incident is said to have taken place on July 12, but the video has come to light only now. Police said no formal complaint has been filed so far.

In the viral video, the man can be seen stopping the woman, after which the two get into a heated argument in the middle of the road. During the confrontation, both end up sitting on the road as vehicles continue passing by around them.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to reports, the woman was seen leaving a hotel in Kailash Vihar with a trolley bag and a handbag. Moments later, three to four young men came out of the hotel.

One of them allegedly grabbed her hand and dragged her along the road. The two then got into a heated argument in the middle of the street.

During the struggle, the woman fell on the road. The man allegedly continued holding her hand and pulled her T-shirt, tearing it and leaving her partially exposed.

She was later seen trying to cover herself and adjust her clothes, while people nearby watched without stepping in.

Following the video's circulation, residents of Kailash Nagar submitted a memorandum to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh. They alleged that hotels in the area, including Hotel Half Girlfriend, Hotel Happy Stay, and Hotel Hab Inn, were being used for illegal activities.

The residents claimed the July 12 incident was linked to such activities and demanded an investigation into the hotels. University Police Station in-charge Ravindra Kumar said police have not received any complaint from the woman, but the matter has come to their notice after the video went viral.