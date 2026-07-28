 Neighbours Clash After Ex-Officer's Daughter-In-Law Calls Temple A 'Bl**dy Thing' At Chuna Bhatti Society In Bhopal | VIDEO
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HomeBhopalNeighbours Clash After Ex-Officer's Daughter-In-Law Calls Temple A 'Bl**dy Thing' At Chuna Bhatti Society In Bhopal | VIDEO

Neighbours Clash After Ex-Officer's Daughter-In-Law Calls Temple A 'Bl**dy Thing' At Chuna Bhatti Society In Bhopal | VIDEO

A dispute over a temple pathway at Bhopal's Amrapali Enclave Society turned into a heated argument, with a video of the incident going viral. A resident claimed the land belonged to her and called the temple an illegal structure, while other residents accused her of making objectionable remarks. Police are investigating after receiving a joint complaint seeking an FIR.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Neighbours Clash After Ex-Officer's Daughter-In-Law Calls Temple A 'Bl**dy Thing' At Chuna Bhatti Society In Bhopal | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video from a residential society in Bhopal has gone viral on social media after a dispute over the construction of a pathway leading to a temple.

The viral video shows the woman shouting that the temple was an illegal structure. During the argument, other women present at the spot accused her of referring to the temple as a "bl**dy thing," leading to a heated exchange. These allegations have been made by the residents and are part of the ongoing dispute.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to information, the incident took place on July 24 at Amrapali Enclave Society in the Chuna Bhatti area.

According to reports, the argument began over the construction of a pathway from the society park to the temple.

A resident, Uzma Raza alias Anjali Singh, who is said to be the daughter-in-law of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary A.V. Singh, objected to the work.

She claimed that the land where the pathway was being built belonged to her, while the society maintained that it was part of the common area.

Following the incident, several residents submitted a joint complaint at Chuna Bhatti Police Station, demanding an FIR. Police said they have received the complaint and have started an investigation. Further action will be taken based on the findings.

The video of the confrontation has since spread widely across social media.

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