Youth Dies After Consuming Poison Over Domestic Dispute Inside Chhatarpur Police Station |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth allegedly died after consuming poison inside the police station premises In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, as reported on Saturday,

The incident came to light from Chandla police station. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Ram Vishal Ahirwar alias Rajju.

According to police, Ram Vishal and his wife had been called to the station following a complaint filed by his wife around 10 days ago, accusing him of harassment.

Officials said both sides were being counselled and were later asked to sit outside. During this time, the youth allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.

He was immediately taken to Chandla hospital and later referred to the district hospital in Chhatarpur due to his critical condition. However, he died on the way before reaching the hospital.

Meanwhile, the family has levelled serious allegations against the police.

They claimed that Ram Vishal was picked up from home on suspicion of theft based on a false complaint by a relative and was assaulted inside the police station.

According to them, he consumed poison after being physically harassed.

The incident has created tension in the area, raising serious questions about police conduct and procedures.

Family members have demanded a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Agam Jain, reached the district hospital and met the family.

Calling the matter serious, the SP ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. He also confirmed that Chandla SHO Sandeep Dixit has been suspended with immediate effect over alleged negligence.

Further investigation into the case is underway.