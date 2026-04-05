MP News: Father Dies After Consuming Poison, Son Later Found Hanging From Tree in Chhatarpur After Minor Dispute | AI

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following a minor dispute, a father-son duo ended their lives using different methods on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

According to reports, the tragedy unfolded in the village of Mabai, situated within the Bamnora police station limits of the Bada Malhera administrative block in the district.

According to reports, a dispute arose on Friday morning between the father, Ramprasad Asati (50), and his son, Shivam Asati (22), over a trivial matter.

Father consumes poison

In a fit of rage, Ramprasad went to a nearby field and consumed a poisonous substance. Shortly thereafter, his condition began to deteriorate, prompting family members to rush him immediately to the Shahgarh Hospital. From there, due to the critical nature of his condition, he was referred to the Sagar District Hospital; however, he breathed his last while en route.

Ramprasad's post-mortem examination was conducted at the Primary Health Center within the Banda police station jurisdiction, and his last rites were performed in the village of Mabai that evening.

Son hangs self

Meanwhile, the elder son, Shivam—overcome with distress and fear following his father's death—went missing from Banda. Family members and the police searched for him throughout the night.

On Saturday morning, Shivam's body was found hanging from a guava tree near the town of Banda. He had left his own mobile phone, as well as his father's, on the ground before taking his own life by hanging himself from the tree. The police took custody of the body, conducted a post-mortem examination, and subsequently handed it over to the family members. On Saturday, Shivam's younger brother, Anurag Asati, performed his last rites.

Family Plunged into Mourning; Relatives Overcome with Grief

Following this tragic incident, only the women and younger members of the family remain. The deceased father's wife, , his daughter-in-law (Lalita Asati), a daughter, and his younger son (Anurag) are the only surviving members of the family.

Police Conduct Investigation

According to the Bamnora Police Station, the matter is currently under investigation. The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the post-mortem report and the investigation are complete. Meanwhile, the Asati community and relatives have expressed deep grief and paid their tributes.