MP News: 25-Year-Old Woman Consumes Poison After Harassment By In-Laws In Chhatarpur

MP News: 25-Year-Old Woman Consumes Poison After Alleged Harassment By In-Laws In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison after prolonged harassment by her in-laws in Chhatarpur on Sunday morning and is currently in critical condition at the district hospital.

According to reports, Geeta Sahu —daughter of Manoj Sahu and a resident of Ayodhya Basti—consumed the poisonous substance around 9:00 AM.

Upon receiving information, her family members immediately rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors, assessing the severity of her condition, transferred her to the ICU and initiated treatment. Reportedly, her condition remains critical.

Years of harassment

The woman's father, Mohan Sahu, levelled serious allegations against her in-laws. According to the family, he said that Geeta was married approximately five years ago to Ramesh Sahu, son of Babulal Sahu and a resident of Ward No. 1, Bada Malhara.

According to her family, Geeta had been facing harassment from her husband and in-laws for several years. Complaints regarding this matter had previously been lodged at both the Kotwali Police Station and the Office of the Superintendent of Police.

Statements recorded

Upon receiving information about the incident, Kotwali TI (Town Inspector) Arvind Dangi arrived at the District Hospital with a police team; they have recorded the statements of the family members and have initiated an investigation.

According to the police, a prolonged dispute between the husband and wife had been going on for a long time, and a case regarding this matter was registered with the police previously. However, both parties subsequently reached a compromise, and the case was withdrawn.

Authorities have begun an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident. Police officials said appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible after the inquiry is completed.