Youth Congress Protests Against Trade Deal In Jabalpur, Police Uses Water Cannon To Control Rage | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth Congress staged a protest rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday against a proposed trade deal. The protest was led by national president Uday Bhanu Chib.

As the protesters marched towards the Collectorate, police stopped them with barricades. When the crowd refused to move back, police used water cannons to control the situation.

At Ghantaghar, police used water cannons continuously for nearly half an hour. Despite this, the protesters continued their demonstration. Fire brigade vehicles were also used to spray water, but the crowd remained firm.

During the protest, Uday Bhanu Chib climbed the barricades and raised slogans against the central government.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Police later took action and detained more than 100 workers, including the national president and state leaders. Many Youth Congress members and leaders, including MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria, were present during the protest.

The Youth Congress alleged that the proposed US trade deal would harm farmers and workers. Uday Bhanu Chib said the deal is against national interest and warned that protests would be held across the country.

He also raised concerns over rising inflation, LPG cylinder prices, and the central government’s foreign policy.