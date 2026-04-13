Thief Offers Prayers, Then Steals Ornaments From Same Temple Twice Within Three Days In MP's Sidhi |

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A thief, whose identity remains unknown, burgled a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi twice within three days.

According to reports, the incident took place in a Hanuman temple located opposite the city's Girls' College (Kanya Mahavidyalaya). The first incident unfolded on April 9, and the second theft took place on Sunday night.

Offers obeisance to deity, steals silver crown

In the first instance, an unidentified thief entered the temple around 1 am on the night of April 9–10. He removed his shoes outside before entering. Once inside, he bowed his head twice before the idol of Lord Hanuman and attempted to take the crown, but he was unsuccessful.

Subsequently, the thief touched the idol's cheeks and proceeded toward the Shani temple located at the rear of the premises. There, he sat down, offered his obeisance to the deity, and stole a silver crown.

Crown and Bracelets Stolen on the Second Night

Notably, the same thief returned to the temple around the same time on Sunday night.

He again paid obeisance to the Hanuman idol before stealing a silver crown and bracelets (kadas) from the deity. After the theft, he was seen touching the idol’s feet before leaving the premises.

The temple priest lodged a complaint following the incidents. Police have registered separate FIRs and launched an investigation. Officials said the accused’s face is clearly visible in the CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest him.