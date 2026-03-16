MP News: Gold, Silver Ornaments Worth ₹80K Stolen From Radha-Krishna Temple In Sheopur | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified thieves carried out a theft at a Radha-Krishna Temple in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur and made away with gold and silver ornaments worth over ₹80k.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Salapura area of Sheopur around 1 pm, when the thieves opened the temple gate and entered the premises. They stole ornaments kept on the idols and fled.

The theft came to light around 3 pm when temple priest Brijlal Sharma arrived for prayers and noticed the outer gate open. On checking inside, he found that the ornaments were missing.

List of stolen items

The priest said the stolen items include:

Two silver crowns weighing about 250 grams,

Four silver bangles weighing around 200 grams, and.

A gold nose ring weighing about half a tola, along with other ornaments.

After discovering the theft, the priest informed local residents, who gathered at the temple. Police were then alerted and reached the spot to inspect the premises.

Case registered

In the matter, the police have registered a case against unknown thieves and started an investigation. Officials are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the accused.

The incident has caused anger among devotees. They have raised concerns over security at religious places and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.