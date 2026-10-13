Youth Climbs Water Tank In MP's Sheopur, Demands Police Action Against Sister Over Alleged Assault | VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a youth sitting atop a water tank in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur and demanding police action against his sister over an alleged assault surfaced on social media on Monday. The youth claimed that his sister had assaulted him and reportedly refused to climb down until police addressed his demand.

Youth Climbs Water Tank

According to information, the incident took place behind the Reliance petrol pump in the Kotwali police station area of Sheopur. The youth reportedly climbed the water tank following a dispute with his sister.

As news of the incident spread, a large number of people gathered near the tank. Local residents, worried about his safety, informed the police.

📽️ Youth Climbs Water Tank In #Sheopur After Dispute With Sister, Demands Police Action Against Her #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews https://t.co/HuiSowIQYi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 12, 2026

Demands Action Against Sister

The youth alleged that his sister had beaten him. Upset over the alleged assault, he demanded that police take action against her. He reportedly remained firm on his demand despite repeated requests to climb down.

Police Try To Bring Him Down

After receiving information, a team from Kotwali police station reached the spot and began efforts to bring the youth down safely.

Police personnel tried to calm him down and convince him to climb down without putting himself at risk. They focused on ensuring his safety and preventing any untoward incident.

At the time of the latest update, the youth was still on the tank, and police efforts to bring him down were continuing. It remains unclear what action police will take regarding his allegations against his sister.