 Youth Climbs Water Tank In MP's Sheopur, Demands Police Action Against Sister Over Alleged Assault | VIDEO
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HomeBhopalYouth Climbs Water Tank In MP's Sheopur, Demands Police Action Against Sister Over Alleged Assault | VIDEO

Youth Climbs Water Tank In MP's Sheopur, Demands Police Action Against Sister Over Alleged Assault | VIDEO

A youth climbed a water tank in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur on Monday, demanding police action against his sister over an alleged assault. The incident occurred near a petrol pump in the Kotwali police station area. Concerned residents alerted police, who rushed to the spot and tried to convince him to climb down safely. The youth reportedly refused to budge.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Youth Climbs Water Tank In MP's Sheopur, Demands Police Action Against Sister Over Alleged Assault | VIDEO
Youth Climbs Water Tank In MP's Sheopur, Demands Police Action Against Sister Over Alleged Assault | VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a youth sitting atop a water tank in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur and demanding police action against his sister over an alleged assault surfaced on social media on Monday. The youth claimed that his sister had assaulted him and reportedly refused to climb down until police addressed his demand.

Youth Climbs Water Tank

According to information, the incident took place behind the Reliance petrol pump in the Kotwali police station area of Sheopur. The youth reportedly climbed the water tank following a dispute with his sister.

As news of the incident spread, a large number of people gathered near the tank. Local residents, worried about his safety, informed the police.

Demands Action Against Sister

The youth alleged that his sister had beaten him. Upset over the alleged assault, he demanded that police take action against her. He reportedly remained firm on his demand despite repeated requests to climb down.

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Police Try To Bring Him Down

After receiving information, a team from Kotwali police station reached the spot and began efforts to bring the youth down safely.

Police personnel tried to calm him down and convince him to climb down without putting himself at risk. They focused on ensuring his safety and preventing any untoward incident.

At the time of the latest update, the youth was still on the tank, and police efforts to bring him down were continuing. It remains unclear what action police will take regarding his allegations against his sister.

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