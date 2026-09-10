Bull Climbs 60-Ft Water Tank In MP's Sheopur; Sedated By Vet & Rescued After 42 Hours Operation | VIDEO

Bull Stuck Atop 60-Ft Water Tank In MP's Sheopur; Rescued After 42 Hours Operation | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bull jumped onto a 60-foot-high water tank in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur and remained stuck there for nearly 42 hours, leaving villagers, police and officials worried. The unusual incident took place in Daduni village, around 10 km from Sheopur city.

The bull climbed onto the village water tank on Sunday evening. Soon, a large crowd gathered as villagers tried to figure out how to bring the animal down safely. The bull reportedly tried to come down once but turned back after seeing the crowd below.

Veterinary officer Sachin Upadhyay gave the bull medicine to make it unconscious. It was then carefully lifted down from the tank with the help of a crane.

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below :

◆ A bizarre incident from Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, has left villagers stunned after a bull reportedly climbed nearly 50 feet to the top of a water tank. The unusual sight quickly went viral as people gathered below to watch.



◆ In a funny moment, villagers were heard asking,… pic.twitter.com/PugfeCnKsL — Edge News (@EdgeNewsIND) September 9, 2026

According to Daduni panchayat secretary Mahesh Gaur, the bull was kept under watch and the police and administration were informed. The panchayat also arranged food and water for the animal while efforts were made to rescue it.

After several attempts failed, the administration brought a crane from Sheopur on Tuesday. Police and the animal husbandry department then started the rescue operation.

Sheopur, MP - A bull that had climbed a 50-foot-high water tank in Daduni village was successfully brought down after remaining stranded for about 36 hours. The animal was lowered with the help of a crane. The incident occurred in Gram Panchayat Daduni under Sheopur Janpad… pic.twitter.com/NbUJ6ICWA5 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 8, 2026

Manpur police station in-charge Satish Dubey said the police team worked with the animal husbandry department during the operation.

The rescue operation lasted around two hours, after which the bull was safely brought down.

Bull Climbs 50-Foot Water Tank, Rescued After 36 Hours



In Daduni village of Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, a bull climbed onto a 50-foot-high water tank and remained stuck there for about 36 hours. To bring the bull down, veterinarians first administered a sedative injection to calm… pic.twitter.com/BhLhaKOGc8 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 9, 2026

The incident ended after nearly 42 hours, but it left villagers with one big question — how did the bull manage to jump or climb onto a 60-foot-high water tank in the first place?