Bull Climbs 60-Ft Water Tank In MP's Sheopur; Sedated By Vet & Rescued After 42 Hours Operation | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bull jumped onto a 60-foot-high water tank in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur and remained stuck there for nearly 42 hours, leaving villagers, police and officials worried. The unusual incident took place in Daduni village, around 10 km from Sheopur city.
The bull climbed onto the village water tank on Sunday evening. Soon, a large crowd gathered as villagers tried to figure out how to bring the animal down safely. The bull reportedly tried to come down once but turned back after seeing the crowd below.
Veterinary officer Sachin Upadhyay gave the bull medicine to make it unconscious. It was then carefully lifted down from the tank with the help of a crane.
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According to Daduni panchayat secretary Mahesh Gaur, the bull was kept under watch and the police and administration were informed. The panchayat also arranged food and water for the animal while efforts were made to rescue it.
After several attempts failed, the administration brought a crane from Sheopur on Tuesday. Police and the animal husbandry department then started the rescue operation.
Manpur police station in-charge Satish Dubey said the police team worked with the animal husbandry department during the operation.
The rescue operation lasted around two hours, after which the bull was safely brought down.
The incident ended after nearly 42 hours, but it left villagers with one big question — how did the bull manage to jump or climb onto a 60-foot-high water tank in the first place?