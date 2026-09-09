Rewa Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection At Sanjay Gandhi Hospital; Finds Irregularities, Warns Of Action | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi carried out a surprise inspection of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital late Tuesday night and found several issues, including doctors missing from duty, poor cleanliness and weak arrangements in different wards. During the visit, he pulled up hospital officials and staff and warned that strict action would follow if such problems were found again.

The Collector reached the hospital without prior notice to check whether doctors and other staff were available during their duty hours. He also inspected cleanliness in the wards and checked the overall arrangements for patients and their attendants.

During the inspection, several senior duty doctors were found absent. In a video, the Collector questioned the hospital administration over the lack of staff and said that government employees must be present during their assigned hours.

Watch the VIDEO below :

He also expressed anger over the condition of the hospital and questioned the staff about the cleaning arrangements. A sanitation worker was called during the inspection, after which the Collector criticised the condition of the premises and asked why the hospital was not being kept clean.

Collector Warns Officials Of Strict Action

The Collector told acting Dean Dr Manoj Indulkar that he would continue to conduct surprise inspections. He said his next visit could take place at any time, including late at night or early in the morning.

He said that while he had checked staff attendance, cleanliness and the presence of attendants during this visit, the next inspection would also include the condition of bedsheets and pillows. He stressed that the presence of doctors at the hospital must be ensured.

The Collector also questioned the attendance figures and said only 190 out of around 300 people were present. He warned officials that action would be taken against anyone found absent without reason or careless in their duties.

Old Mattresses Found In Orthopaedics Ward

During the inspection, old mattresses were found lying in the open in the orthopaedics ward. Taking note of this, the Collector ordered that seven days' salary of the ward in-charge be deducted.

He directed the hospital administration to keep all wards clean and ensure that items are stored properly instead of being left in open areas.

The Collector said his office had been receiving repeated complaints about the hospital. A large number of patients' attendants were also present during the inspection.

He directed the hospital administration to strictly follow duty schedules and ensure that doctors, paramedical staff and other employees report on time.