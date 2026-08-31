Sanitation Worker's Son Jumps From 4th Floor Of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth jumped from the top floor at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Monday. His condition is said to be critical.

The man named Arjun jumped from a height of around four floors at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, causing panic on the hospital premises.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. It shows the youth standing near a window on the upper floor of the hospital building, while a crowd gathered below watched the scene and tried to stop him. Moments later, the youth is seen jumping from the building.

Watch the VIDEO below :

People and hospital staff rushed to help him after the incident and admitted him for treatment. His condition is said to be serious, and his treatment is underway.

According to the information, Arjun had reached the upper floor of the hospital building. When people noticed him standing there in a position to jump, a large number of people gathered at the spot.

People tried to stop him by shouting and asking him not to jump. He remained on the upper floor for some time. However, he suddenly jumped from the building.

Arjun’s mother works as a cleaner at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. She said she was on duty at the hospital when the incident took place. She was informed about what had happened soon after her son jumped from the upper floor.

Hospital staff and other people present at the spot immediately rushed to help Arjun and took him for treatment.

🚨 रीवा के संजय गांधी अस्पताल में हड़कंप!



सोमवार को एक युवक ने अस्पताल की चौथी मंजिल से छलांग लगा दी, जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना के बाद अस्पताल परिसर में अफरा-तफरी मच गई।



घायल युवक को तत्काल अस्पताल में भर्ती कर इलाज शुरू किया गया। घटना के कारणों की जानकारी अभी… pic.twitter.com/SzKvu8VvNb — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) August 31, 2026

The police were informed about the incident and an investigation is underway. Arjun’s condition remains serious and he is being treated at the hospital.

The reason why Arjun took the step is not known yet. Police are looking into the matter to find out what led to the incident.