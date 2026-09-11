Man Climbs Mobile Tower After Wife Leaves Home In MP's Singrauli, Rescued After Hours | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old Singrauli man climbed a mobile tower in Pipra village after his wife left home without informing him. Identified as Arvind Pal, the man climbed an Airtel tower on the night of September 8 and demanded that his wife return. The Singrauli mobile tower incident quickly turned into a high-voltage drama, with Arvind refusing to come down until she was brought back.

A video of the Singrauli mobile tower incident has surfaced on social media, showing the man sitting atop the tall tower. A crowd can be seen gathered around the spot, with several people recording the Madhya Pradesh viral video on their phones.

Watch the VIDEO below :

As soon as the police were informed, a team from Bargawan police station reached the spot along with local residents. They tried to convince Arvind to come down and assured him that his concerns would be heard.

Police Spend Hours Convincing Man

The situation continued for several hours as police and villagers kept talking to Arvind and tried to calm him down. After repeated requests and counselling, he finally agreed to come down.

Police safely brought him down from the tower without any injuries.

👉पत्नी के वापस आने की मांग को लेकर टावर पर चढ़ा युवक

👉 सिंगरौली में पत्नी से विवाद के बाद टावर पर चढ़ा युवक

👉 पत्नी के घर छोड़कर जाने से आहत बताया जा रहा युवक

👉 नीचे आने से पहले पत्नी के वापस आने की रखी मांग

👉 सूचना पर पुलिस और प्रशासन की टीम मौके पर पहुंची

👉 युवक को समझाकर… pic.twitter.com/qE3azFjTCf — Ab Star News 24×7 (@abstarnews_) September 11, 2026

Tower Climbing Incidents Continue In MP

Cases of people climbing mobile and electricity towers to get their demands heard have been reported from different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Similar incidents have earlier been reported from Bhopal, Damoh, Singrauli, Khargone, Ratlam and Shajapur. People have climbed towers over different issues, including family disputes, marriage demands, salary-related problems and removal of roadside stalls.

According to the information, Damoh has reported three such incidents, while Bhopal has seen people climb towers six times. The repeated incidents have become a challenge for police and local authorities, who have to spend hours convincing people to come down safely.