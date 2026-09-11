8-Ft Python Triggers Midnight Panic In MP’s Chhatarpur; Rescued By Snake Catcher Within Minutes

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Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-10 feet python was found inside the courtyard of a house in Chhatarpur Nagar, leaving a family and locals scared late Thursday night. The giant python found in house was safely rescued during a late-night Chhatarpur python rescue operation and later released in a forest area around 2 am. The python found in residential area was taken away from the populated area, while the family waited outside their home during the rescue.

According to the information, Chhatarpur resident Deendayal Pal got up to use the bathroom around midnight when he spotted the 8-10 feet python in Chhatarpur lying in the courtyard. The giant python appeared to have eaten something and was resting there, leaving Pal shocked. The incident soon became part of the Chhatarpur snake rescue after he alerted the authorities.

Pal immediately informed the police through Dial-112. A police team reached the spot soon after, while several locals gathered to see the giant python in Chhatarpur. The python found in residential area caused panic among residents for some time, before the Chhatarpur python rescue operation began.

Snake rescuer reaches spot in 15 minutes

Around 12:30 am, the police informed snake rescuer Akash Singh Rathore about the python. He reached the spot within around 15 minutes and started the rescue operation.

After a lot of effort, Rathore managed to catch the huge python safely on his own.

Python released in forest

After the rescue, Rathore took the python on his bike and left for a forest area. At around 2 am, he safely released the snake away from the populated area.

The rescue brought relief to the family and local residents. People present at the spot also praised Rathore for his quick response and courage.

Madhya Pradesh Rain

Madhya Pradesh rain activity has increased again after a three-day break, with the IMD forecasting heavy rain in several districts. The rain has raised water levels and humidity in many areas. During the monsoon, snakes are often spotted near residential areas as water can force them out of their usual hiding places in fields, drains and covered spaces. This can also lead to incidents like the python rescue in Madhya Pradesh.