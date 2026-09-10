Chhatarpur School VIDEO: No Classroom — School Infrastructure In Shambles, Students Forced To Study Under Trees In Chhatarpur Village

Chhatarpur school without building: A video from Madhya Pradesh Chhatarpur district has surfaced, showing school students sitting and studying under trees and in open fields, as their school allegedly does not have a proper building or basic facilities. The video was recorded by a woman, showing the poor condition of school infrastructure. The clip drew attention to education crisis in rural schools in Madhya Pradesh.

The video is reportedly from Barband village and was posted by Khurpench Bundelkhand. In the video, a woman is seen visiting the school and checking the place where the students are studying.

It shows a small room-like space where there are no blackboards, tables or chairs for the students. The children appear to have little space and basic facilities for studying.

When asked by a local woman, she said, “Bacche toh roz aate hai, yaha khule maidan mein padhte hai.” (Children come here every day; they study in the open field.) Explaining the school conditions, she said, “Kabhi bhi diwalen gir sakti hai, bijli gir sakti hai, lekin kya kar sakte hai.” (The walls could collapse anytime, and there is also a risk of lightning strikes, but what can we do?)

MP school infrastructure crisis; Check out the VIDEO below :

No proper building, government school students sit under trees

The woman, in the video, claims that the city has no school buildings and students are forced to sit in open area to study.

The woman also asks some of the students about where they study. One child says, “Kabhi yahan baithte hain, kabhi andar” (Sometimes we sit here, sometimes inside).

The woman can then be heard raising concerns about why such areas/villages are neglected and the conditions are getting worst, than being inspected and taken action for.

With no proper classroom setup, the children are reportedly forced to study under trees or inside a small room without basic furniture.

The video has now drawn attention on social media, with people questioning the lack of basic facilities for students in the village school.