Shivpuri Anti-Liquor Protest: Women Storm Liquor Shop, Smash Crates, Demand Removal Of Shop From Village | VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A group of women staged an anti-liquor protest and stormed a liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district late on Wednesday night, smashing crates of alcohol with sticks while demanding the removal of the liquor shop from the village. The Shivpuri women protest took place at a liquor shop in Tharkheda village under the Amola police station area. The women entered the shop, carried liquor crates outside and threw them onto the road. They then repeatedly hit the crates with sticks during the village protest.

After receiving information about the Shivpuri liquor shop protest, Amola police reached the spot and tried to calm the women. The protest ended after police intervention. The situation is now peaceful, and police are monitoring the area.

According to information, the incident occurred in Tharkheda village under the Amola police station area of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH | MP: Angry Women Storm Liquor Shop In #Shivpuri, Smash Alcohol Crates With Sticks Over Financial Burden#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/6PttvySsLI — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 10, 2026

Shivpuri Women Allege Financial Burden Due To Alcohol

The women alleged that alcohol consumption was increasing in the village and affecting the financial condition of families. They said a large portion of the money earned by men through daily-wage work was being spent on liquor.

The protesters claimed that rising alcohol consumption was putting a financial burden on families, with households struggling to meet expenses and pay for children’s education and other basic needs.

The women also alleged that alcohol consumption had led to an increase in family disputes and domestic violence. They demanded that the liquor shop be removed from the village.

Similar Anti-Liquor Protest Occurred Earlier

This was not the first protest against a liquor shop in the Amola area. On Monday, women in New Amola village allegedly set fire to liquor crates kept inside a shop.

Following the incident, the Excise Department reportedly assured the women that the liquor shop would be shifted to another location within five days.

Amola police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Sengar said the women were protesting against the liquor shop. He said police reached the spot and persuaded them to end the protest.

He added that legal action would be taken according to the law if a complaint was received from any party. The situation in Tharkheda village is currently peaceful.