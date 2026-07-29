Women Smash Liquor Bottles In Protest Against Illegal Liquor Trade In MP's Shivpuri | VIDEO |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Angry women in Madhya Pradesh's Shivupri came together to smash liquor bottles in protest of illegal liquor trade, as reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Chamraua village od Shivpuri where the women stormed a suspected liquor outlet threw bottles onto the road in protest.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The women alleged that illegal liquor has been sold openly in the village for a long time despite repeated complaints to the administration and the excise department.

#WATCH | Women Smash Liquor Bottles In Protest Against Illegal Liquor Trade In Shivpuri #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/XNSUgJwB8E — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 29, 2026

They claimed the trade has led to financial distress, domestic violence and growing family disputes, but authorities have failed to take effective action.

Frustrated by the alleged inaction, a large group of women gathered at the shop, removed liquor bottles stored there and smashed them on the road, creating a commotion in the area.

The protest is the latest in a series of anti-liquor demonstrations by rural women in Shivpuri district.

Similar agitations were recently reported from Kafar village in Khaniadhana and Davia Kalan village in Pichhore, reflecting growing public opposition to the alleged illicit liquor trade.

The administration has not yet issued an official statement on the incident or the allegations.