Young Tigress Found Dead In Pench Tiger Reserve

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young tigress was found dead in the limits of Pench Tiger Reserve on Sunday morning. All its body parts including canine teeth were found intact. The autopsy was conducted to know the reasons behind its death. Later, the carcass was consigned to flames according to protocol of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The officials of Pench Tiger Reserve said patrolling team members spotted the carcass in Salhe Beat at 9 am. They immediately informed the senior forest officials who reached the spot. Though dog squad and forest officials conducted search, no sign of criminal incident was found. The tigress was about three years old. As no wounds were found on body of tigress, the theory of territorial fight could not be established. Further investigation is on.

Rare Iguana Iguana, Emperor Scorpion Seized From Dewas; Kept At Indore Zoo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the joint operation of State Tiger Strike Force, Bhopal, and regional unit in Indore, rare iguana iguana and Emperor Scorpion were seized from a house in Dewas. Both animals are listed in living Wild Animals (Protection) Act 1972. Their trade and keeping them confined without proper documents is an offence.

Iguana iguana is found in Northern America while emperor scorpion is found in West Africa and they are of rare species. On bringing them from other countries, one needs certificate of CITES authority and import document of Director General of Foreign Trade. Accused was not having both documents. Meanwhile, on the order of Indore Special Court, both seized animals have been kept at Kamla Nehru zoo in Indore. In the case, involvement of persons from outside the state has been found and action is being taken against them.