Young Men In MP Choosing To Become Women; 5 Surgeries At AIIMS Bhopal In A Year

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): We often hear about girls wanting to become boys—but in Madhya Pradesh, several young men are now choosing to become women.

A 24-year-old from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh always felt like a girl since childhood.

By the age of 10, Somesh started behaving like girls and liked wearing their clothes. His family slowly understood his feelings. At 24, he finally went through gender change surgery and is now living as a woman.

According to media reports, this is not just one case. Many such cases are now coming from across Madhya Pradesh, showing that gender identity issues are reaching small towns and villages too.

In a case, Anurag from Rewa faced bullying as a child for wearing girls’ clothes. He was also abused by other boys. After getting a job and becoming financially stable, he decided to change his gender. With family support, he came to AIIMS Bhopal in October 2025 and completed his treatment.

Another case is of a 24-year-old from a village near Bhopal, who has been living as a woman for the past four months. He said he always felt like a woman but faced rejection and taunts from family. This pushed him to take the decision.

In a more serious case, a 28-year-old from Indore had a failed surgery done in Kanpur. After facing problems, he went to Ahmedabad but did not get proper help. He is now under treatment at AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors recently performed an 8-hour surgery to correct the issue.

Could experience motherhood

Doctors believe that in the future, medical science may become advanced enough to allow such patients to even experience motherhood.

According to doctors at AIIMS Bhopal, in the past one year, 5 gender change surgeries have been done. All patients were young men between 22 and 28 years old who wanted to become women.

Doctors say this is not just a surgery but a long process. It includes mental counselling, medical checks, and hormone therapy before the final step. They also make sure patients are not taking decisions under pressure.

A Professor from the gynecology department said the surgery is complex. It involves removing male organs and creating female organs.

The surgery is free at AIIMS Bhopal

He added that such surgeries were not part of their early training, and doctors learned these skills later through special courses. At AIIMS Bhopal, this surgery is free, while private hospitals may charge ₹8 to ₹10 lakh.