Men Break Stereotypes, Keep Classical Dance Alive In Bhopal; None From Arts Background, Many Began As Hobbyists |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The term classical dance often brings to mind the image of a woman, largely because male classical dancers are relatively few. On the eve of International Dance Day, Free Press spoke to some noted male classical dancers in the city. Excerpts:

‘Dance is my life’

Madhav Barik |

Madhav Barik, 65, began learning Mayurbhanj Chhau at the age of 12 in his ancestral village Chitradha in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. He attended school in the morning and learnt dance in the evening. His father, who worked in the railways, wanted him to follow in his footsteps, but Barik chose a different path. At the instance of his guru, he joined Rangasri Little Ballet Troupe of Shanti Bardhan and Gul Bardhan in 1979 and moved to Bhopal in 1984 with the troupe. He has since earned recognition as a respected ballet dancer, performing in India and abroad. He conducts workshops at National SD MPSD and has produced several works. He received Shikhar Samman in 2019. “Dance is my life,” says Barik whose wife and son are also ballet dancers.

‘Male dancers turn feminine’

Shaji Natyashri 51, began dancing by secretly copying his sister, who was learning Bharatanatyam at their home in Kerala when he was in Class 6. When his father discovered this, he strongly objected, believing that male dancers develop feminine mannerisms. Despite this, Shaji continued to pursue dance, participating in competitions at college and university levels. In 1999, he moved to Bhopal on the pretext of pursuing a course, as his sister-in-law lived there. His Bharatanatyam performance at Bhopal Mela received wide appreciation.

He has worked as a dance teacher at HEMA School and Carmel Convent and trains young dancers under his group, Natyashri Dance Academy. Starting with three disciples, he now mentors around 750. “I feel proud that my students are doing very well with many of them living abroad. Dance is my soul,” he says. He is married to Mohiniyattam dancer Kavita.

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‘Dance has no gender’

Harish Sharma, 29, the son of a businessman, developed interest in dance after watching his sister learn it as a hobby during his teenage years. He initially trained in Mayurbhanj Chhau under Madhav Barik and later learnt Kathak from Alpana Vajpayee.

He has a master’s degree in Kathak from Banaras Hindu University and plans to pursue a PhD in the subject. Sharma has been appointed as an artiste in the Indian Railways. He has participated in a dance reality show on television and performs across the country under the banner of Saharsh Cultural and Welfare Society. “Dance has no gender and anyone interested can and should learn it,” he says.