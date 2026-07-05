Young Man Beaten To Death By A Group Of People In Gwalior

Young Man Beaten To Death With Sticks In Gwalior; Two Accused Arrested | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was brutally beaten to death with sticks by a group of people in the middle of a road in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Sunday.

The blood-soaked body was discovered on the road.

Police Arrested two accused. A search for other suspects is underway.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Dinesh Singh Patel alias Rocky, son of Kishan Patel.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. A forensic team also inspected the site.

Police investigations revealed that Dinesh had an altercation with some youths near the Bhairav ​​Temple.

It is alleged that during the dispute, he was brutally beaten with sticks, clubs, and iron rods. He succumbed to his severe injuries.

He lived in a rented room near Patel Dharamshala in Jahangir Katra and worked a private job.

Locals found him lying on the street outside his room, covered in blood near the Bhairav ​​Temple.

According to the tenant, Dinesh appeared to be intoxicated at the time. After receiving the water, he went to sleep. His body was found outside the room the next morning.

The footage shows some youths approaching Dinesh while carrying iron rods.

According to the police, some suspects have been identified during the investigation.

Raids were conducted at their homes, but they were found to be absconding.

The police are continuously raiding potential hideouts in search of them.

Gwalior Station In-charge Prashant Sharma stated that signs of severe injuries were found on the youth's body.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Preliminary findings have come to light.

The police are examining all aspects of the matter, and two accused individuals have been arrested.