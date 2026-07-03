From Re-NEET Success To Dream Of Earning ₹1 Lakh A Month, Temple Donation Boxes Reveal Unique Wish Notes In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The donation boxes at the famous Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior held more than just money this time.

When officials opened them, they found over ₹5.5 lakh in cash, silver offerings, and dozens of handwritten wish notes from devotees on Friday.

Along with donations worth over ₹5.5 lakh, officials also found dozens of handwritten wish notes from devotees. One note, in particular, left everyone surprised.

Written by a young man, the note listed several promises he had made to Lord Shiva in the hope of becoming rich. He wrote that until his monthly income reaches ₹1 lakh, he would not waste time talking to himself, would not daydream during the day, would not make promises he could not keep, and would not visit anyone's house without a reason.

But it was the last promise that caught everyone's attention. On the back of the note, the young man wrote that he believes he will become rich in the next two to three years, stay happy, and no matter how many handsome boys he sees on the road, he will not look at them until he starts earning ₹1 lakh every month.

The unusual pledge surprised even the officials and temple trust members who were counting the donations.

Another note found in the donation box was written by a student, who prayed for success in the re-NEET exam and hoped to get admission to a government medical college in Madhya Pradesh.

Several other devotees had also written their wishes, praying for good health for their families, government jobs, their children's education, relief from financial problems, and a happy life.

The Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple Trust opened the donation boxes for June in the presence of bank and district administration officials. Around 20 retired bank employees and postal department officials took part in the counting.

The temple received cash donations of ₹5,52,580, along with silver snake idols and a few old coins.

The handwritten notes showed that for many devotees, the donation box is not just a place to offer money. It is also where they leave behind their dreams, hopes, and personal promises before God.