Gwalior Police Form SIT To Trace Missing ‘Laddu Gopal’ Idol, Missing For 5 Days | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A rare and emotional case came to light in Madhya Pradesh, where police in Gwalior have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) - not to track down criminals, but to trace a missing idol of Lord Krishna’s child form, ‘Laddu Gopal.’

The idol belongs to Vijayaa Sharma, a resident of Alkapuri in the city’s City Centre area. She says the small idol was a cherished gift from her grandmother and is treated like a member of her family.

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Laddoo Gopal went missing 5 months ago!

According to Sharma, the idol went missing on January 29 when she visited a vegetable market in the Chhapakhana area under Kotwali police station limits while shopping with her sister.

Deeply distressed, she approached multiple police officials - from the local police station to senior officers, and even the IG office of the Gwalior Range - requesting help to find the idol.

Considering the emotional value attached to the case, IG Arvind Saxena ordered the formation of a special SIT. The team includes officers from three police stations and is now actively investigating the case.

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Police scan CCTV footage

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the market area and speaking to locals to trace any clues about the missing idol.

What makes the case unusual is that SITs are usually formed for serious crimes like murder, robbery, or organised crime. This time, however, the focus is on recovering a small religious idol deeply connected to a devotee’s faith.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing, and the search continues to bring 'Laddu Gopal' back home.