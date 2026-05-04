Thieves Decamp With 9 Idols Along With Valuables Worth Lakhs From Jain Temple In The City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Masked thieves targeted a Jain temple near the Super Corridor under the Aerodrome Police Station limits on Sunday and decamped with silver and Ashtadhatu idols, along with other valuables worth several lakhs.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the temple near Greater Baba Garden.

CCTV footage reveals that five thieves were involved; three entered the premises while two stood guard outside. The suspects entered at 2:18 am by breaking a rear door, remained for 42 minutes, and fled around 3:00 am.

The temple guard, who was sleeping outside, remained unaware of the theft. The incident was only discovered the following morning at 5:00 am when a female devotee arrived for prayers and found the sanctum sanctorum ransacked.

The footage shows that the thieves were highly selective. After breaking the main temple shutters, they stole five silver and four Ashtadhatu idols. Surprisingly, they tested other items for metal purity on the spot. They left behind several gold-plated Chattras after scratching them and realising they were not gold.

The thieves also attempted to break into a donation box, but, upon finding it empty, ignored the others.

In total, the thieves stole five silver idols, four Ashtadhatu idols, 28 silver kalash, silver ritual plates and water vessels. The police began a probe and registered a case against the unidentified suspects. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishan Lalchandani, forensic teams have gathered evidence from the scene. "The entire act was captured on CCTV. We have registered a case and launched a search to nab the suspects," Lalchandani said.