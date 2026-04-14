Indore News: Black Magic? Mason Mashes Colleague’s Face With Bricks | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was bludgeoned to death allegedly by three men on suspicion of practising witchcraft, a police official said on Monday.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani told reporters that the body of Krishna Kumar Ahirwar, alias Golu, was found in an empty field in the Rajendra Nagar police station area on Apr 11. His face had been smashed with bricks and stones to conceal his identity.

Police recovered two keypad mobile phones at the scene. Although the suspects had discarded the SIM cards, digital forensics revealed the handsets were purchased in Sagar.

Indore police coordinated with Sagar police and used device data to contact the victim's wife, who confirmed his identity. Golu resided in the Chhota Bangarda area and worked as a labourer at Hawa Bangla.

Police arrested three suspects: Vikash Kose, 28, Krishna Bhide, 22, and Bhura, alias Bhuriya Harwal, 30, based on leads provided by the wife. Kose was apprehended in Betul, Harwal in Dhar, and Bhide in Kundan Nagar.

During interrogation, the suspects, who worked as masons with the victim, revealed they were consuming alcohol when an argument broke out. Kose allegedly held a deep-seated suspicion that Golu had performed black magic on him, claiming he saw ghosts due to the victim's witchcraft. Despite Golu’s denials, Kose bludgeoned him to death.

CRIME TRACKER

Victim: Krishna Kumar Ahirwar, 28 (Labourer).

Motive: Suspicion of witchcraft and black magic.

The Breakthrough: Digital forensics on two SIM-less phones found at the scene.

Arrests: Three suspects caught in Betul, Dhar, and Indore.