Young Couple Dies By Suicide After Completing Karwa Chauth Rituals In Bhopal

Woman Dies By Suicide On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal, Husband Found Hanging Hours Later; Reason Unknown |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young couple allegedly ended their lives after completing Karwa Chauth fast in Bhopal. The incident happened on Thursday night, when a 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after completing fast rituals. Hours later, her 26-year-old husband was also found hanging from a tree about 100 metres from their house.

The deceased were identified as Shivani and Suraj Ahirwar, residents of Barkheda Bondar village.

According to police, the couple had a love marriage in 2021. Suraj worked as a farmer and daily-wage labourer. The couple had no children, which reportedly troubled Shivani.

Husband Left Home After Breaking Fast

Family members said Shivani observed the Karwa Chauth fast and broke it with Suraj at night. The couple also had dinner together. However, around 11.30 pm, Suraj left home without informing his wife. Shivani was reportedly upset as she wanted to spend time with him on the occasion.

Around 2.30 am on Friday, Suraj returned and found the bedroom door locked from inside. After receiving no response, he looked through an opening and found Shivani hanging.

He informed his grandmother, following which family members opened the door and brought Shivani down.

Read Also Three Youths Die In Road Crash While Returning From Karwa Chauth Shopping In MP's Morena

Husband Found Dead Hours Later

After discovering his wife's body, Suraj reportedly left home, saying, "If Shivani doesn't live, neither will I."

Family members searched for him, but he was found hanging from a tree around 5 am.

Police said preliminary investigations suggested that a disagreement between the couple may have led to the incident.

Police have registered cases of unnatural death and are questioning family members and villagers.

No suicide note was recovered from either of them. The exact circumstances surrounding their deaths are still under investigation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |