Three Youths Die In Road Crash While Returning From Karwa Chauth Shopping In MP's Morena

Karwa Chauth Turns Tragic In MP’s Morena As Three Youths Die In Crash | AI-Generated

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three young men riding a motorcycle died after a vehicle hit them on National Highway-44 near Gharona Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. The accident occurred under the Civil Lines police station limits while the victims were returning home after Karwa Chauth shopping. All three were residents of Higona village. The collision left them critically injured, and they were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

According to reports, the three youths were travelling together on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle struck them near Gharona Temple. People nearby rushed to the spot and informed the police and ambulance services.

A police team reached the accident site shortly and rushed the injured youths to Morena District Hospital. However, doctors declared all three dead following medical examination.

Police shifted the bodies to the district hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

Family members rushed to the hospital after learning about the accident. The deaths left three families devastated on Karwa Chauth, a festival traditionally associated with prayers for husbands' long lives.

The incident also triggered mourning in Higona village, where the victims reportedly lived. Police have launched an investigation to identify the vehicle involved and trace its driver. Officers are questioning people in the surrounding area to establish the circumstances of the collision.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially disclosed, and the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation. Police are also trying to determine how the unidentified vehicle left the scene following the collision.

The accident has renewed concerns over road safety along National Highway-44, where police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.