Morena News: Woman Jumps From Fourth Floor, Referred To Delhi In Critical Condition; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

Morena News: Woman Falls From Fourth Floor, Referred To Delhi In Critical Condition | Watch Video |

Morena Kotwali Police Station News: A horrific incident occurred in Morena when a woman allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of a building on Nainagarh Road in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred around 4 AM on Monday morning under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station. Her husband, children and other family members tried to stop her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Following the incident, the family rushed her to the district hospital by car. After providing initial treatment, doctors referred her to Delhi due to her critical condition. The incident has left her family concerned, as she is currently undergoing treatment in Delhi and her condition remains critical.

Child's Plea Could Not Stop the Woman

According to the information available, the woman reached the terrace of the building around 4 AM. When family members saw her there, they tried to persuade her to come downstairs. Her husband and children repeatedly urged her to stop. Local residents also reached the spot and tried to calm her.

In a video of the incident, a child can be seen calling out to their mother and asking her to come back. Family members can also be heard trying to persuade the woman to come downstairs. Despite their efforts, she fell from the building.

#WATCH | Morena: Woman Jumps Off 4th Floor Of A Building Despite Crying Child's Request; Referred To Delhi In Critical Condition #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/J7xDIoFFjC — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 27, 2026

Woman Hospitalised After Fourth-Floor Fall In Morena

After the fall, the woman was immediately taken to the district hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment. Considering her serious condition, they referred her to Delhi for advanced medical care. Her family subsequently took her to Delhi, where her treatment is ongoing.

The Morena woman critical condition case remains a matter of concern, as her condition is reported to be critical.

Police Investigate The Incident

The reason behind the incident remains unclear. Police are investigating the case and gathering information from family members and people living nearby to understand the circumstances leading up to it.

Police are also trying to determine whether the woman was facing any family-related or other difficulties. The exact cause will become clearer after the investigation progresses.