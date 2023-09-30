Young Candidates To Be Fielded On ST Seats On Feedback Of Khare, Markam

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is focusing on 47 seats reserved for scheduled tribes candidates in the state. The party has declared candidates for 24 such constituencies and is working out a plan for rest of the 23 seats.

By declaring candidates for all these seats, the BJP wants to prepare for elections as early as possible.

The party may have declared candidates for 79 seats, but it has given tickets to the contestants for half of the 47 ST reserved seats.

According to sources, the BJP will soon declare candidates for rest of the ST reserved seats.

Chairman of the Youth Commission Nishant Khare and OSD of Chief Minister’s Secretariat Lakshman Singh Markam are searching for young candidates for the rest of the ST seats.

On the basis of their feedback, out of 24 candidates declared for the ST seats, six young contestants have been given tickets.

Pankaj Tekam from Dindori, Monika Batti from amarwada, Prakash Uike from Pandhuna, Vijay Anand Marawi from Bichhia, Heera Singh Shyam from Pushparajgarh and Dhirendra Singh from Badwara have been given tickets.

Young ST leaders are being fielded along with the old ones. The BJP is searching for those tribal people who are involved in social work.

The party has been searching for candidates such candidates for a year as can be fielded in tribal areas.

The RSS, which is also working for it, has made several suggestions to the BJP candidates about how to win tribal seats.

The party is taking feedback from the RSS on rest of the 23 seats. Some young candidates may be fielded.