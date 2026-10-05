'Yeh Mari Hai,' Elderly Woman Alleges Policeman Beat Her With Stick In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni; Reason Unclear | VIDEO

'Yeh Mari Hai,' Elderly Woman Alleges Cops Beat Her With Stick In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni; Reasons Unknown | VIDEO | X

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A video of an elderly woman accusing a policeman of beating her with a stick in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district surfaced on social media on Monday. The alleged incident is reported to have taken place under the jurisdiction of Kutla police station.

In the video, the woman can be heard alleging that a policeman assaulted her with a stick. Injury marks are also visible on her body.

She screamed, "Ye mari hai, dekho...(She has beaten me)."

Woman Shows Injury Marks

The woman describes the alleged assault while showing injury marks that she claims were caused by the beating.

The circumstances that led to the alleged incident are not immediately clear. It is also yet to be established when the alleged assault took place and what prompted the confrontation.

The video has raised concerns over the alleged use of force against the elderly woman. However, the identity of the policeman she accused of assaulting her has not yet been confirmed.

Police Response Awaited

No official statement from Katni police regarding the allegations was immediately available. It is also not known whether a formal complaint has been registered or any departmental inquiry ordered into the matter.

The allegations made by the elderly woman could not be independently verified.

Further details regarding the incident, including the woman's identity, the nature of her injuries and the events preceding the alleged assault, are awaited.

Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and verify the woman's allegations. The video and the visible injury marks may form part of any inquiry into the matter.

More information is expected after an official response from the police or district administration.