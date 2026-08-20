 'Ye Dono Pyaar-Mohobbat Karte Hain Bas...,' Chhindwara School Students Accuse Male & Female Teachers Of Misconduct | VIDEO
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HomeBhopal'Ye Dono Pyaar-Mohobbat Karte Hain Bas...,' Chhindwara School Students Accuse Male & Female Teachers Of Misconduct | VIDEO

'Ye Dono Pyaar-Mohobbat Karte Hain Bas...,' Chhindwara School Students Accuse Male & Female Teachers Of Misconduct | VIDEO

A video showing primary students at a government school in MP's Chhindwara district alleging misconduct by two teachers has surfaced online. The children claimed the teachers neglect classes, spend time together in the washroom and threatened them against speaking out. The allegations remain unverified, while responses from the teachers and district education authorities are still awaited.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, August 20, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
'Ye Dono Pyaar-Mohobbat Karte Hain Bas...,' Chhindwara School Students Accuse Male & Female Teachers Of Misconduct | VIDEO
'Ye Dono Pyaar-Mohobbat Karte Hain Bas,' Chhindwara School Students Allege Misconduct By Two Teachers | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video surfaced on social media, purportedly showing-- students of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district making serious allegations of love affair against two teachers.

In the video, the children can be heard claiming that a male and a female teacher do not take classes regularly and allegedly spend time together inside the school and "make love" in the washroom.

Watch the video here:

The video shows students of primary classes standing together at a government school along with a male and a female teacher.

When asked about their teachers, the students alleged that the two teachers go to the washroom together instead of conducting classes.

As the scene was being recorded, the students pointed towards the two teachers and said, "In dono pyar mohobbat karte hai bas in dono… (All these two teachers do is make love)."

The students further alleged that the teachers are often seen together in the washroom and that the students were threatened not to tell anyone about it.

They said, "Sir ne bola ki agar kisi ko bataya to tumhari shikayat kar dunga… (If you tell anyone, I will complain about you)."

While the students speak, the woman also tries to object to the allegations, however, she was stopped mid-way.

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Video sparks outrage

The children's statements have sparked concern over the functioning of the government school and the impact on their studies.

The allegations have drawn attention on social media, with users questioning the conduct of the teachers and demanding action from the authorities.

However, the claims made by the students could not be independently verified, and the versions of the teachers and the district education authorities were not immediately available.

Further details on whether the education department has ordered an inquiry or taken any action are awaited.

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