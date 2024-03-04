Yadavs Gained Prominence In Politics Due To BJP: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Yadav community gained prominence in politics due to BJP. “No one could have ever thought that a son from family of modest means will become Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh,” he said while addressing a Yadav Mahakumbh organised in Lucknow on Sunday. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown new path to the nation, he added.

After naming Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, BJP balanced the caste politics of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as both states have vast number of Yadav voters. At the function, Yadav recalled the cultural and historical ties of Madhya Pradesh shares with Uttar Pradesh.

He asked everyone to take inspiration from Lord Ram and Lord Krishna for national integrity. He also called his family ties with Uttar Pradesh, he said his ancestors came to Madhya Pradesh from Azamgarh 400 years ago. At the function, he asked people to follow Indian culture and take pride in it.

Pandhurna Women Congress President, Others Join BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is witnessing an influx of Congress workers joining the party in recent days. On Sunday, a Pandhurna women Congress president Ranjana Balpande, former MP representative Deepak Manekar and former Lok Sabha General Secretary of Panna Youth Congress Bhupendra Singh Rajput joined BJP.

The Congress workers claimed that they were highly impressed with the works of PM Modi and so decided to come into the BJP fold. The Congress leaders reached the residence of BJP state president VD Sharma and took membership of the party.

Retd IPS officer takes

Retired IPS officer and recipient of the President's Medal, Sukhraj Singh joined the BJP on Sunday. He took BJP's membership in presence of BJP State President VD Sharma, State organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma, convenor of new joining squad and ex home minister Dr Narottam Mishra. Singh said that he joined BJP impressed with the development oriented schemes of PM Narendra Modi.