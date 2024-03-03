Bhopal Power Cut March 4: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Rameshwarm, Gayatri Vihar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas of Bhopal city will face power cuts on Monday ranging from two to four hours. A power cut plan has been released in this regard by the Electricity Board for the residents to brace for power outages. These disruptions have been made necessary due to maintenance work.

List of areas to face power cut on March 4

Area- Rameshwarm, Yashoda Garden, Gayatri Vihar and nearby areas

Time- 12:00 noon to 02:00 pm

Area- Sewage Bagli, Crystal green, KNP and nearby areas

Time- 01:30 pm to 03:30 pm

Area- Karbala Road, Misha Apartment,Thana Koi Fiza and nearby areas

Time- 01:00 pm to 05:00 pm