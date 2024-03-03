 Bhopal Power Cut March 4: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Rameshwarm, Gayatri Vihar & More; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut March 4: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Rameshwarm, Gayatri Vihar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut March 4: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Rameshwarm, Gayatri Vihar & More; Check Full List

A power cut plan has been released in this regard by the Electricity Board.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas of Bhopal city will face power cuts on Monday ranging from two to four hours. A power cut plan has been released in this regard by the Electricity Board for the residents to brace for power outages. These disruptions have been made necessary due to maintenance work. 

List of areas to face power cut on March 4

Area- Rameshwarm, Yashoda Garden, Gayatri Vihar and nearby areas 

Time- 12:00 noon to 02:00 pm

Read Also
Weather Updates: Rain, Hail, Speedy Wind Likely In Bhopal, Shahdol, Narmadapura Division
article-image

Area- Sewage Bagli, Crystal green, KNP and nearby areas 

Time- 01:30 pm to 03:30 pm

Area- Karbala Road, Misha Apartment,Thana Koi Fiza and nearby areas 

Time- 01:00 pm  to 05:00 pm

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Bhopal-Itarsi Vindhyachal Express Cancelled Till March End

MP: Bhopal-Itarsi Vindhyachal Express Cancelled Till March End

Bhopal Power Cut March 4: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Rameshwarm, Gayatri Vihar & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut March 4: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Rameshwarm, Gayatri Vihar & More;...

MP: Congress Defectors Are Beneficiaries Of 'Washing Machine', Says Jairam Ramesh

MP: Congress Defectors Are Beneficiaries Of 'Washing Machine', Says Jairam Ramesh

MP: Congress List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls After Its Central Election Committee Meet, Says...

MP: Congress List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls After Its Central Election Committee Meet, Says...

Ashish Dubey To Contest From Jabalpur As BJP Announces Candidates Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election Dates

Ashish Dubey To Contest From Jabalpur As BJP Announces Candidates Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election Dates