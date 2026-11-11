Wrong-Side Driving Sparks Clash In Gwalior After ASI Slaps Biker; Youth Retaliates | VIDEO

Wrong-Side Driving Sparks Clash in Gwalior as ASI Slaps Youth, Constable Allegedly Beats Him With Pipe/Video | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A scuffle broke out between an ASI and a biker, after the former objected to wrong side driving in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly slapped a motorcyclist, who retaliated and hit the cop. The situation escalated further when a constable reportedly beat the youth with a pipe. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, triggering questions about police conduct.

According to reports, the incident occurred two days ago at the Station Bajariya intersection, where traffic police personnel were conducting checks against traffic violations. During the drive, ASI Soneram stopped a motorcyclist who was allegedly riding on the wrong side of the road.

#WATCH | Youth Slaps ASI After He Objects To Wrong-Side Driving In Gwalior #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/fO9AKAv5jM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 11, 2026

An argument reportedly broke out between the officer and the youth after he was stopped. The motorcyclist allegedly began verbally abusing the police personnel and questioned their authority, claiming that their salaries were paid through public money.

Amid the heated exchange, ASI Soneram allegedly slapped the motorcyclist. The youth retaliated by slapping the officer back, escalating the confrontation. Subsequently, constable Ankit Sharma, who was present at the spot, allegedly picked up a pipe and repeatedly struck the youth, creating chaos at the intersection.

Following information about the incident, a team from Padav police station reached the spot and intervened. The police took the motorcyclist into custody and seized his motorcycle.

According to police information, a case has been registered against the youth under relevant legal provisions, including charges related to obstructing a public servant while performing official duties. Further action in the matter is underway.

The emergence of the video has sparked questions about the conduct of the traffic police personnel and their response to the confrontation.

While riding on the wrong side of the road is a traffic violation that warrants legal action, the incident has also raised concerns about the use of physical force by police officers during enforcement duties. The circumstances surrounding the altercation and the conduct of those involved remain under scrutiny.