Gwalior Railway Station Kidnapping Case: Nine GRP Personnel Rewarded For Rescuing 18-Month-Old Girl Within 24 Hours, 150 CCTV Cameras Scanned | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special director general, Rail Police, Raja Babu Singh has announced cash rewards for nine Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel for rescuing a 1.5-year-old girl within 24 hours of her kidnapping from Gwalior railway station in August 2026, officials said here on Tuesday.

The key suspect, Sanjay Rai (40), and his live-in partner, Shivani Rai, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

On the night of Aug 3, 2026, Anita Jatav was boarding the general coach of the Bundelkhand Express at Platform 3 with her toddler. An unidentified man sat opposite her, struck up a conversation and claimed he was travelling to Banda.

While the mother was momentarily distracted trying to untangle her saree from her toe ring ('bichhiya'), the suspect grabbed the child and fled the train right before it departed.

The mother realised the child was missing after the train started moving, alerted authorities at the next station (Dabra) and returned to Gwalior to lodge a formal report.

GRP and local police formed four separate tracking teams. They scanned footage from over 150 CCTV cameras across the station and neighbouring areas to map the suspect's escape route.

Within 24 hours, the police tracked the suspects down to a residential setup in the Gandhinagar area.

Raja Babu Singh has announced rewards of Rs 5,000 for Inspector Deepshikha Tomar and Shivkumar, Rs 3,000 for Sourabh Singh, Matadeen and Raghvendra Dixit, and Rs 2,000 for Lokesh Jaat, Ravi Sikarwar, Chandrapal Tomar and Jitendra Dhakad.