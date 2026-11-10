MP Government Schools Must Achieve 50% Pass Rate In Board Exams, Principals And Teachers Face Disciplinary Action In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department has set a minimum target of 50% pass percentage for government schools in board examinations, warning of disciplinary action against principals and teachers if results fall below the prescribed benchmark.

The department has made it clear that poor performance will no longer be dealt with merely by issuing show-cause notices.

Principals and teachers responsible for subjects in schools recording less than 50% results will face further disciplinary proceedings.

The move is aimed at improving the performance of government schools and fixing accountability for consistently poor board results. The issue has been a concern across several districts.

In Bhopal, a review of board examination results in May 2026 identified 10 schools with less than 30% results in Class 10 and 20 schools with less than 50% results.

In Indore too, schools recording extremely poor results, including pass percentages of 5%, 18% and 22%, have faced scrutiny in previous years.