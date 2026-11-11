MP APAAR ID Crisis 2026 Sees 28.48 Lakh Students Awaiting IDs, Bhopal Ranks Last While Indore Records Highest Backlog | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is lagging in the generation of Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) IDs, with 28.48 lakh students still awaiting the unique identification numbers despite a total enrolment of 1.50 crore students in the state.

Bhopal has emerged as the worst-performing district in terms of the percentage of IDs generated, with only 70.7% coverage, while Indore has the highest number of pending IDs at 2.14 lakh.

The department has asked schools to immediately generate APAAR IDs for students whose names match in their student profiles and verified Aadhaar records.

According to the latest district-wise and block-wise data for the 2026-27 academic session, updated on Nov 6, the state has generated 1,21,07,414 APAAR IDs, leaving 28,48,750 IDs pending.

44,668 IDs marked invalid

The data shows that 20,103 generated IDs have been rejected and another 44,668 have been marked invalid. Meanwhile, student profiles and Aadhaar records have matching names in 1,35,39,446 cases, while names in student profiles and verified Aadhaar records match in 1,24,30,584 cases.

Bhopal at bottom, Dindori leads

Bhopal ranks 55th among the state's 55 districts, with APAAR IDs generated for 4,20,261 of its 5,94,473 students. A total of 1,71,674 IDs are pending, accounting for 28.9% of the district's enrolment.

Jhabua is ranked 54th, with 75,856 IDs pending against 2,94,609 students, followed by Vidisha at 53rd with 77,275 pending IDs against 3,04,862 students. Indore, ranked 52nd, has 2,14,261 IDs pending against 8,68,064 students, the highest backlog in absolute numbers. Dhar has 1,14,994 pending IDs, Dewas 75,836, Sheopur 32,298, Hoshangabad 53,582, Bhind 58,254 and Damoh 58,862.

Dindori tops the list

At the other end, Dindori tops the district chart with 93.6% APAAR ID generation, followed by Balaghat (92.3%), Mandla (91.4%), Ujjain (90.6%) and Chhatarpur (90.5%).

Govt schools ahead of Pvt

The government-school data shows that 64,08,117 APAAR IDs have been generated against an enrolment of 76,93,977 students, taking coverage to 83.3%. A total of 12,52,688 IDs remain pending.

Private schools have generated 56,99,297 IDs against an enrolment of 73,26,965 students, recording 77.8% coverage. The backlog in private schools stands at 15,96,062 IDs, higher than that in government schools.

The class-wise figures show that APAAR ID generation is at 80.5% for Classes 1 to 8, with 79,57,263 IDs generated against 98,82,379 students. For Classes 9 to 12, the coverage is higher at 85.7%, with 31,70,453 IDs generated against 36,97,565 students.