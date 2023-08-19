Writing Tools: Proper Placement Of “Also” Intensifies Sound Of Expression | FP Photo

“Also” has originated from Anglo-Saxon “eal swa.” It signifies “entirely so.” It is an adverb as well as a conjunction. It may not have many connotations, like “as,” “that,” “with” and “but.” Yet, its placement is significant, since it changes the meaning of a sentence.

In the conjunctive use, it may either stand alone or in conjunction with “and” or with “but.” It denotes that what follows is of the same sort as what precedes.

Shorter Oxford English Dictionary defines “also” as demonstrative. It says the word denotes in that degree; to that extent; equally; similarly.

They also serve who only stand and wait – John Milton

Saturday and Sunday being free days some boys might be inclined to think that Monday is a free day also –James Joyce

It is used to lay emphasis on a particular word. It may also be used to talk about in addition to; besides; as well. Nevertheless, some writers use it in place of “and.” He speaks Swedish and Danish, also French.

It is sometimes used to introduce an afterthought. He likes fried potatoes – also onions. But such sentences should be avoided in written English.

Although “also” is not used in place of “and” or “but,” it is permissible with “and also” and “but also.”

Still, there is a question whether one should begin a sentence with “also.” It sometimes does so as the result of inversion, in journalese. Also present were the Chief Minister and the Home Minister at the function.

Sidney Greenbaum and Janet Whitcut write in Longman Guide to English Usage: The effect of this device is to give greater, and perhaps not always justified, importance to the postponed subject.

According to Greenbaum and Whitcut, in general prose writing, however, the information introduced by also should be more firmly integrated with the structure of the sentence.

How to use though, although

Though is actually a conjunction which has originated from Anglo-Saxon “theah.” Some lexicographers have classed it as adverbial.

Though is pre-eminently a particle of concession. "Although" shares with it this office.

It is used to introduce a clause expressing a fact: in spite of the fact that; notwithstanding; as the road is passable, though it is raining hard.

In the first part of the sentence a fact has been expressed that the road is passable. In the second part, the concession has been given to the principal clause that it is raining hard.

Though a young man, I have ferreted out evidence, got up cases, and seen lots of life – Bleak House, Charles Dickens.

Though also introduces supposition or possibility; conceding that; admitting that; even on the supposition that and even if.

I’ll cross it though it blast me – W Shakespeare, Hamlet

It also introduces a modification or limitation as an afterthought; and yet; still; however; and except that.

The weather is fine, though (it must be admitted to be) somewhat warm.

“Though” in this sense is sometimes used along at the end of a clause, when it is by some considered as an adverb. But the sentence mentioned above would come into the form by simple transposition of words without change of meaning; as, the weather is fine – somewhat warm though.

“Though,” joined with “as,” becomes “as though.” It denotes “as if.”

Although – all though – does not differ in meaning from though, one of our most primitive conjunctions. It admits the foregoing proposition, but prepares to deny the consequences expected to follow. It is often followed by still or yet – Samuel Ramsey

Although the fig-tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be in vines, yet I will rejoice in the Lord – the Bible