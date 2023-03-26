Writing Tools: Misplaced correlatives put your sentences on ice

Representative Image |

Proper use of the correlative conjunctions should be as simple as wearing a pair of socks that match. Yet, most of the authors misplace them four times out of five.

Such wrong usage is pardonable in spoken language, since a speaker can barely see how he is going to compose his sentence, but there is little excuse for the error in the written language.

William B. Hodgson writes: The misplacement of such conjunctions produces the same ill-balanced effect as would a pair of crookedly hung pictures.

The correlative conjunctions are: Not only but also, not more than, both and, either or, neither nor, as well as.

It is neither the duty of Germany to recognise it nor to dispute it – Spectator.

The person concerned who wrote the sentence was perhaps not acquainted with the proper use of correlative conjunctions.

The author should have written: It is the duty of Germany neither to recognise it nor to dispute it.

Both … and

If the conjunction both is used one must take care that it is followed by its proper correlative and, and not by any other conjunction such as: as well as.

Both in New Delhi as well as in the country generally there was great excitement about India’s victory in the World Cup Cricket Tournament. A national daily wrote the sentence after India’s victory in the World Cup Cricket, 1983.

The writer of the sentence could have easily removed as well as. He was so excited about India’s win that he forgot to correct the sentence.

Neither … nor, either … or

Both correlative pairs often spawn confusion, since each member of the pair is placed before words of the same parts of speech or of the same function.

Neither James nor I saw it (Noun and pronoun).

They have worked either stupidly or lazily (Adverb).

There is phony war as well as phony peace – Graham Green. (adjective).

Two or more singular nouns connected by these conjunctions require a singular verb. If the subjects differ in the number of person, the verb follows the number and person of that subject which stands nearest to it. Nevertheless, attraction of proximity is the safe guide.

A sentence in a book review is correct. Yet it sounds odd.

It is a speculation upon which neither his works nor his life throws any light – Review of Reviews.

The sentence is correct but illogical. The writer should have brought the plural subject “works” after nor and used a plural verb.

Nevertheless, Mathews Arnold made a careless mistake in his essay, Culture and Anarchy.

No action or institution can be stable which are not based on reason and the will of God. Instead of "are", he should have used "is."

A writer faces a problem when two singular pronouns of different persons are connected by either … or. The verb according to rule should agree with the one nearest to it.

Either you or I am in the wrong.

Either he or you are in the wrong

Either you or he is in the wrong

Such is the rule. But the construction has an awkward sound. It can be done away with by mentioning the verb in its proper form with the subject.

Either you are in the wrong, or I am.

Either he is in the wrong, or you are.

Either you are in the wrong or he is.