Writing Tools: ‘Because’ In Negative Sentences Often Causes Confusion, Avoid It

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The conjunction “because,” though looks trouble-free, often causes confusion even to many seasoned writers. It has been derived from the prefix be-(Anglo-Saxon), which is equal to “By.” The word literally means by cause. This five-century-old conjunction was once spelled “bycause” and preceded by “for” to put emphasis on the context. …for because the world is populous – W Shakespeare (Richard II, Act V).

The word also means cause that; for the reason that; as; since. For example, this box is light because it is empty. My strength is as the strength of ten, because my heart is pure – Tennyson (Sir Galahad).

Careful writers avoid “because” in the sentences, like “Because he is old, he cannot walk, or, the importance of this rule is because it prevents cheating.”

In such cases, one should rewrite the sentence: The fact that he is old, he cannot walk.

Similarly, negative sentences with because may be ambiguous. He did not marry her because he was poor. Such a sentence should be rephrased: because he was poor, he did not marry her or it was not because of his poverty that he married her. It should, however, be done according to the intended meaning of a sentence.

The intended meaning of the first sentence is that he married her, though the reason was not his poverty.

There are many sentences where “because” being introduced for a premise, rather than cause of an effect, has caused confusion as in “They must be in, because the light is on.”

It is better to rewrite the sentence in formal writing. Since the light is on, they must be in, or they must be in, for the light is on.” “Because” is generally used to underline the cause.

It may also be used as an adverb. In this case, it is used with ‘that’ but it is archaic now. It can also be used with why. Because why? It is, however, dialectical.

Painters try to paint her… in vain. Because why? – DH Lawrence There is a wrong notion, that “because” cannot be used at the beginning of a sentence, for the reason that it is a conjunction. For “because” is also an adverb, too, there is every reason to use it at the beginning of a sentence to highlight the cause.

Beside, besides

Beside has been derived from the Anglo-Saxon be “sidan” by the side of. It generally indicates at the side of, in proximity to, near, close to. But this adverb has been superseded by besides. A few writers still use it, however.

Massive horses galloping beside – JP Donleavy

Yet sometimes falls an orient drop beside which her cheek melts – W Shakespeare

“Beside” also means outside of, out of, wide of, away from and now only, says Shorter Oxford English Dictionary (SOED).

Vagabonds … are ne’er beside their way – S Butler.

The question almost put him beside his gravity – M W Montagu.

“Besides” is a preposition as well as an adverb. As an adverb, it is used to say in addition to, in connection with, other than, apart from, beyond, except and over and above.

Ramlogan had come to regard Ganesh as a total loss and a crook besides – VS Naipaul.

The marquis had not much besides the palace – NP Willis.

In modern English, “besides” is used rather than “beside” to mean “In addition to.” Besides being old, she is losing her sight.

Nevertheless, the confusion arises when someone uses “beside” for “other than” or “except.” If someone uses, “beside John, there was nobody, or, for that matter, if someone uses “besides John, there was nobody.” Both sentences are correct, but both are confusing.

Maybe, the speaker is not clear what he wants to say. Ergo, writers must use one of the appropriate synonyms to avoid confusion.

According to grammarians, “Besides” but not “beside” is used as an adverb: Besides English, he has a good command of German.

Similarly, as a preposition, “beside (by the side)” should be used to say, his house is beside mine or sit beside me.