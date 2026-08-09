World Tribal Day 2026: 6 Rallies Converge At TT Nagar Ground In Bhopal; Community Raise Demands |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal community members took out rallies in Bhopal on the occasion of World Tribal Day. A large number of youths from nearby areas reached the TT Nagar Dussehra Ground in processions.

Many participants were seen dancing and singing to DJ music near New Market while heading towards the venue. Rallies from different parts of the city continued to reach the TT Nagar ground.

The World Tribal Day programme was organised by the Tribal Development Council at the TT Nagar Dussehra Ground. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and several tribal youths and artists participated in the event. Singhar also addressed the gathering.

Rallies reach TT Nagar from 6 locations

Tribal community members arrived at the venue through rallies from six different locations.

Kekadiya: The rally moved through Neelbad and Atal Path before reaching the TT Nagar Dussehra Ground.

Jhiri: Participants passed through Kajlikheda, Kolar Road, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Tiraha, MANIT and Mata Mandir before reaching the venue.

Mahabali Nagar (Satpura Bhawan): The rally route included Shaurya Smarak, Link Road, Roshanpura and Rangmahal Square before reaching TT Nagar.

Demands of tribals

The event aimed to showcase tribal culture, traditions and unity, with participation from community members, artists and youngsters.

During the World Tribal Day programme, members of the tribal community raised several demands related to their rights and welfare.

They demanded protection of their traditional rights over water, forests and land, along with fair compensation for land acquired for projects.

The community also sought proper rehabilitation and resettlement facilities for displaced families and assured employment opportunities for tribal people in development projects.