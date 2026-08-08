World Indigenous Peoples Day: Tribal Rights, Women’s Safety And Teacher Shortage Raised In MP's Sendhwa | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal rights, shortage of teachers, women’s safety and protection of water, forests and land dominated discussions at a programme held in Jhopali village to mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

Sendhwa MLA Montu Solanki alleged that the shortage of teachers in government schools was affecting the education of Tribal children and demanded that vacant posts be filled. He assured the community of support in raising its concerns.

Rahul Solanki of the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Development Council’s youth wing raised concerns over alleged exploitation of Tribal women and certain practices involving monetary demands following marriages. He urged families to ensure their children marry only after attaining the legal age.

He also questioned safety arrangements at Eklavya Model Residential Schools, citing the deaths of two Tribal girls this year, and sought action over alleged exploitation of Tribal women working at Rajpur Mandi.

Gendram Dada and Rajesh Kanoje spoke about protecting Tribal communities’ rights over water, forests and land, while Sunil Patel supported the issues raised by the youth.

Sanjay, Sunil Patel and Lalu Ajnare conducted the programme, attended by community members, social workers and villagers. Bunty Patel proposed a vote of thanks.