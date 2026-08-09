World Tribal Day 2026: Thousands Join Tribal Rally In Indore, Traffic Diversions Announced | VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive rally is being taken out by the tribal community in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Sunday to mark World Tribal Day.

Thousands of youngsters are participating in the procession, dressed in traditional tribal attire and carrying flags and traditional musical instruments. The participants are showcasing their culture, traditions and unity through the event.

The rally started at 6 am from the Lalbagh campus. It passed through Collectorate Square, Palsikar Square, Sonkar Dharamshala Square, Sindhi Colony Square and Tower Square. The procession has reached Tower Square and will move towards Bhanwarkuan Square before concluding at Rajiv Gandhi Square.

A large number of tribal youths dressed in traditional clothes are taking part in the rally with enthusiasm. The event aims to highlight tribal culture, heritage and social unity.

Traffic diversions announced

Due to the rally, traffic movement on several major roads and intersections in the city will be affected.

The traffic police said diversions will remain in place till the programme ends, and changes may be made depending on traffic conditions.

Traffic diversions may be implemented around Rajiv Gandhi Square, IT Park Square, Choithram Square, Mhow Naka Square, Collectorate Square, Moti Tabela Square, Siyaganj/Biyabani area, Harsiddhi Square, Kalakuli Masjid area and Rauji Bazaar.

Advisory for airport passengers

Traffic movement is expected to be affected in the Lalbagh, Collectorate, Tower and Bhanwarkuan areas. Passengers travelling to the airport have been advised to leave early to avoid delays.

People can use alternative routes via Choithram Square, Chanakyapuri Square, Annapurna Square, Mhow Naka Square, Gangwal Square, Bada Ganpati Square and Wireless Square to reach the airport.

Passengers can also reach the airport through routes from Palasia via Vijay Nagar, Bapat Square, Lavkush Square and Super Corridor Square.

Due to ongoing construction work at Kesarbagh Bridge, traffic pressure is already high in the area. Police have advised commuters to avoid Choithram and Chanakyapuri routes and use alternatives such as Ring Road, Footi Kothi and Annapurna routes.

Traffic movement in the Rauji Bazaar police station area will also be affected due to pipeline construction work. Commuters have been advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.